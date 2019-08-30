Hurricane Dorian closures and cancellations

Lots of closures and cancellations are coming into the newsroom at Tampa Bay Newspapers due to Hurricane Dorian, including the following.
• Pinellas County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3. All district offices will be closed and all school-related activities are canceled. A decision on Wednesday will be made as more information become available. All weather updates will be posted on www.pcsb.org/weather.
• St. Petersburg College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3. At this time, the college plans to continue normal operations and activities throughout the weekend. The college is closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day. A decision on when the college will be reopened will be made later. For the latest information, visit https://spcemergency.com/.
• All University of South Florida campuses will be closed and classes are canceled, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3. USF Health is canceling clinical operations at all clinics and facilities on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The USF football game on Aug. 30 will be played as scheduled. USF will activate a call center from noon-8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Call 866-601-6905.
• LSF Pinellas Head Start and Hillsborough Early Head Start will remain closed until Wednesday, Sept. 4.
• The city of Clearwater has canceled a work session scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Agenda items will be moved to the Sept. 5 meeting.
• The city of Largo has canceled its Tuesday, Sept. 3 commission meeting. City facilities, including city hall, recreation facilities and the Largo Public Library will be closed Tuesday. No solid waste collection, recycling or bulk collection will take place on Monday or Tuesday. The city is not distributing sandbags.
• The city of Oldsmar has canceled its meeting scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 3. It has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 11.
• All Pinellas County Tax Collector Offices will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3, in addition to the planned closure on Monday, Sept. 2. Due to potential adverse weather, customers with behind-the-wheel driving test appointments on Wednesday, Sept. 4 are encouraged to reschedule at www.taxcollect.com or by calling 727-464-7777 when offices reopen.
Pinellas County Tax Collector services will be unavailable while offices are closed. This includes driver license and identification card services, as well as titles and registrations for automobiles, trucks, mobile homes, and vessels. The office also collects and distributes a variety of local taxes including property tax, tangible personal property tax, and tourist development tax.
Residents of counties affected by Hurricane Dorian may not be charged a delinquent fee for late renewal of driver licenses or registrations resulting from Tax Collector office closures.
Fees and charges are waived for replacement driver licenses and identification cards for any customer adversely affected by this severe weather in a way that caused the customer to lose their ID.
Fees and charges are waived for duplicate or replacement vehicle or boat titles and registrations, license plates, handicapped parking permits for any customer adversely affected by this severe weather.
• All Bay Pines VAHCS clinics will be canceled on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Veterans affected by the closure will be contacted by VA staff to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible. In the event of a medical and mental health emergency, Veterans are encouraged to dial 911 or visit the closest emergency room.
Veterans who require immediate urgent care services can call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400 for 24/7 support. This service is not to be confused with emergency services. For more information about the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center, visit www.visn8.va.gov/ccc.asp.
• The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch annual Alive Day had been canceled and rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.
• The Australian Pink Floyd Show on Sept. 4 at Ruth Eckerd Hall has been postponed. Tickets will be honored at a new date to be announced soon.
• Greyhound will be canceling certain routes along the Florida coast. Customers with a scheduled departure or arrival to or from Florida may change their ticket, without a change fee. Greyhound bus routes will be running as scheduled Friday, and Saturday, Aug. 30-31.
Up-to-date route news and service disruptions are available in English and Spanish at https://www.greyhound.com/en/service-alert or our customer care team at 1-833-233-8507 for assistance.
To submit a closure or cancellation, email webmaster@tbnweekly.com.