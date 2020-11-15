Charles Thomas, Pinellas County Tax Collector, recently announced that his office has returned more than $11.2 million in unspent revenue to the Pinellas County Commission and other taxing authorities.
His office has returned nearly $44.8 million in unspent revenue since October 2017.
The Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office is fee-based, meaning its operations are funded through the fees it collects. These fees, such as the Tax Collector's $6.25 fee for driver license transactions, are regulated by state law.
At the end of each fiscal year, the Tax Collector distributes all unused fees to local taxing authorities. Most of the revenue goes to Pinellas County's General Fund, the main operating fund of the County, to provide services and benefits to all of Pinellas County.
In total, the Pinellas County Commission received $10.1 million with the remaining $1.1 million split amongst other taxing authorities.