U.S. 19 coming to weekend standstill

All northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 — as well as the northbound frontage road — will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. and will reopen on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m., weather permitting.
All traffic will be detoured off U.S. 19 at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road. This closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead work as part of the Gateway Expressway project.
• Southbound U.S. 19 detour at Ulmerton Road: All southbound U.S. 19 traffic will be directed to the exit at Ulmerton Road (S.R. 688), then proceed west onto 66th Street. Traffic will continue south on 66th Street, then proceed east onto Bryan Dairy Road toward the U.S. 19 southbound frontage road to re-enter southbound U.S. 19.
• Northbound U.S. 19 detour at Bryan Dairy Road: All northbound U.S. 19 traffic will be directed to the exit at Bryan Dairy Road near 110th Avenue North. Traffic will continue north on Bryan Dairy Road, then proceed east onto 118th Avenue, then north onto 49th Street toward Ulmerton Road. Traffic will proceed west on Ulmerton Road to re-enter northbound U.S. 19.
• Northbound U.S. 19 Frontage Road Detour: Traffic traveling north on the U.S. 19 frontage road will detour east onto Bryan Dairy Road/118th Avenue, then north onto 49th Street, and continue west on Ulmerton Road to regain access to northbound U.S. 19 frontage road.
Southbound U.S. 19 frontage road traffic will remain in its current configuration.
Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through the area.
For more information on this project or to sign-up to receive construction updates and traffic alerts, visit FDOTtampabay.com.
The Gateway Expressway project will bring two new 2-lane elevated tolled roadways that will provide direct connections between U.S. 19 and I-275, and the Bayside Bridge (north of 49th Street N) and I-275.
The $595 million project is expected to be completed in early 2023.