Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Taylor County

Most hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings and watches were canceled along the west coast of Florida Wednesday morning. Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County Florida about 11 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
Elsa was expected to move inland into Big Bend area before moving northwest out of Florida toward Georgia and the Carolinas later today.
National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for Pinellas and coastal Sarasota counties, including a high surf advisory and high rip current risk in effect through 8 p.m. NWS says due to high surf, swimming and surfing conditions are dangerous. Localized beach erosion was reported.
NWS also reports that red tide is causing respiratory irritation in many beach areas. Persons with asthma, emphysema and chronic lung conditions may experience problems.
In addition, a flood watch continues through 2 p.m. for much of southwest and west central Florida.
Breezy conditions with showers are likely for the rest of the day.
Pinellas County Emergency Management asks that residents and guests use caution when leaving their homes today and to avoid driving through flooded streets. Crews are currently assessing damages, but so far reports have been minimal.
Residents can document damages to their home or public areas at https://storm.pinellascounty.org. 911 is for reporting life-threatening emergencies only, not damages or power outages.
The two public shelters are expected to close by noon. The Information Center remains open until 3 p.m. Call 727-464-4333 or visit www.pinellascounty.org.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that conditions were good on the barrier islands Wednesday morning.
Deputies closed access to the barrier islands at 6 p.m. Tuesday to limit access to the most vulnerable areas of the county to those with a need to be there only. Deputies were stationed on the beaches throughout the night.
“Pinellas County was fortunate to not experience more severe weather as forecasted,” PCSO said in a press release. “No rescues were conducted overnight due to high water or flooding.”
The center of Elsa passed off the coast of Clearwater about 4 a.m. Deputies began allowing access to the barrier islands and the beaches around 6:30 a.m.