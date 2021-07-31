Red tide conditions improving, but bloom persists along Gulf coast

Fish kills and respiratory irritation related to a bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, continue to occur at locations along Pinellas County Gulf Coast, the Intracoastal Waterway and Tampa Bay.
However, conditions are improving, according to the latest information from county staff.
Fish kills have decreased enough that the county did not activate its cleanup contractor, instead turning over the job to local beach municipalities. As of July 29, cleanup crews had collected about 1,711 tons of dead fish and marine life.
Respiratory irritation was still a problem. National Weather Service issued another beach hazard statement on July 29 in effect through 10 p.m. July 31 due to respiratory irritation associated with red tide. The statement is in effect in Pinellas, as well as coastal Manatee and Sarasota counties.
High irritation was reported in southern Pinellas and expected to continue through at least Monday. Low levels were reported in northern Pinellas with moderate levels in Pinellas and northern Manatee County.
Toxins released by the red tide organism can cause breathing problems and those with asthma, emphysema, bronchitis or any chronic lung disease are advised to stay clear of any areas where it is present, according to the state Department of Health. For others, the toxins can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, causing an itch throat, aka red tide tickle, and cough.
DOH advises residents and guests to not swim in or around areas with red tide. The toxins can irritate the skin and cause rashes, as well as burning and sore eyes. Do not walk or swim in areas with dead fish or allow your pets to do so.
Pets also can become sick from red tide so it is advised to keep them away from areas with red tide, including water contaminated with dead fish or other marine animals.
If you encounter red tide, wash off with soap and water. Those with respiratory symptoms should move inside an air-conditioned area. Over-the-counter antihistamines can help. If symptoms don’t improve, see a doctor.
Do not harvest or eat fish that are sick or dead. You can eat fish caught when they are live and healthy if they are then filleted and rinsed thoroughly with fresh water. Do not eat shellfish, crabs, lobsters, shrimp, clams, oysters or scallops harvested in areas with red tide. They are filter feeds and can become contaminated with the toxin. It is safe to eat fish and shellfish from commercial restaurants.
Recent test results
Pinellas County Environmental Management staff found concentrations of red tide ranging from high to low in samples taken offshore July 26-28 from locations in Pass-A-Grille north to Anclote Key Beach. High concentrations were found mostly in Clearwater Pass and south.
Samples taken along shore the Gulf Beaches and in Boca Ciega Bay found concentrations ranging from high to very low. Madeira Beach was the only location with high concentrations as of July 30.
Beach conditions
As of 4 p.m. July 30, red tide levels were high and respiratory irritation was moderate at Madeira Beach. Red tide levels were medium and respiratory irritation was high at North Redington and Redington Beach
Red tide levels were medium and respiratory irritation was moderate at Treasure Island, Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island and Honeymoon Island.
Red tide levels were low and respiratory irritation moderate at Pass-A-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Indian Shores, Indian Rocks Beach and Sand Key, and red tide levels were low at Coquina Key Park and Albert Whitted.
Visit beachesupdate.com for the latest information.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.