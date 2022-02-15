Pinellas County News Briefs - Feb. 15, 2022

Pinellas County commissioners help with Habitat build site
Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties hosted a volunteer build day for the Pinellas County commissioners on Feb. 4.
The build site in Largo will be home to the Myers family. Norma is a single mother to five teenagers and is this year's Habitat Faith Build recipient. Myers says she is beyond thankful for all of the volunteer assistance.
“Just take a second to think about where you are in life or may want to be,” she said in a press release. “Now, think of how fast you would be able to get there if someone who could and was able came and helped you along the way. Why not be that blessing for someone?”
Habitat President & CEO, Mike Sutton, kicked off the build day with background on two Largo-based communities built by Habitat. The Greater Ridgecrest and Dansville areas have become home to over 40 Habitat families. Between framing, caulking, and cleaning, the Pinellas County commissioners put another family one-step closer to this dream of homeownership.
Attendees included county commissioners Pat Gerard, Dave Eggers, Charlie Justice, Karen Seel, along with executive aide Cassie Hadad, executive assistant Nikki Coats and executive aide Courtney Vandenberg.
Since 1985, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties has served over 900 families and individuals through its new home buyer and neighborhood revitalization programs using locally raised funds. Volunteers and the future homeowners construct the homes, which are sold at no profit and financed with a zero-interest loan.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, call 727-536-4755 or visit www.habitatpwp.org.
Kids Tag Art Pinellas celebrates local students
Local fifth-grade artists were celebrated Jan. 20 via livestream for the seventh annual Kids Tag Art awards ceremony.
Although initially planned as an in-person awards ceremony, Pinellas County Tax Collector, Charles W. Thomas, and members of his team decided to pivot the ceremony to a virtual livestream as conditions surrounding the COVID-19 worsened. While not an easy decision, it was made with the best interests of all those planning to participate in mind.
Thomas, along with his team, members of the Pinellas County Schools Visual Arts Department, and a few VIP-level presenters livestreamed the ceremony from Largo High School. Students, teachers, and parents were invited to virtually tune in via YouTube as awards were presented to the top student and teacher artists of the year.
“Last year, we knew from the get-go that we’d have to hold a virtual awards ceremony,” Thomas says. “This year we had to adapt fairly quickly to virtual — but, while it’s disappointing to miss out on the excitement of these students getting their awards in-person, we really had to think about the safety of these young citizens first and foremost. I think that despite another virtual ceremony, we still found a great way to celebrate these students and their achievements.”
Out of over 2,300 unique entries, 147 were selected by a judging panel of retired art teachers to receive an Award of Excellence. The winners receive a certificate and Kids Tag Art medal to mark their achievement. Program sponsors also select designs to receive special honors by choosing their favorite design or best work from a themed contest. These Sponsor Choice Award winners receive a framed copy of their design on a metal tag, a swag bag full of goodies, and a special prize.
The Tax Collector Choice Award, the highest award of the program, is personally selected by Thomas. This year’s winner was Claire Leach from James B. Sanderlin PK-8. Leach designed a colorful underwater scene featuring a shipwreck and a host of sea life. As the top winner, Leach received a limited-edition Adobe T-shirt, a Tampa Bay Lightning puck signed by #10 Corey Perry, and a three-day/two-night stay at the Holiday Inn Harbourside Hotel.
“I selected Claire’s design because she is clearly incredibly talented and I can tell that she spent a lot of time on this due to the attention to detail,” Thomas explained in a press release. “I also really like all the different sea creatures featured — it reminds me of the wonderful aquatic life we have here in Pinellas.”
Since its inception, more than $250,000 has been raised by Kids Tag Art Pinellas for local elementary art classrooms and programs. The winning tags from each year are put on display at tax collector offices throughout the county.
In addition to tag sales, Kids Tag Art helps to bridge the elementary art funding gap by collecting donations from community sponsors. This year’s program sponsors include Tag Agency of Pinellas, Direct Mail Systems, DPrint, Motor Vehicle Network, Florida Heart Research Foundation, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Office & Flooring Worx, Lauren’s Kids, PostcardMania, AutoNation Ford, Grant Street Group, MicroLumen, Umai Café, the Don CeSar, Liberty Lanes, Bill2Pay, and Holiday Inn & Suites Harbourside.
To find out more about the program, or to become a sponsor, visit kidstagartpinellas.org. Follow agency updates about Kids Tag Art Pinellas on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @PinellasTC.
The full awards ceremony can be viewed by the public at https://bit.ly/KTA_Awards. Find more info about Kids Tag Art at taxcollect.com/kta.
55 pets adopted during #BettyWhiteChallenge
Fifty-five pets were adopted and $4,347 was donated to Pinellas County Animal Services during the #BettyWhiteChallenge campaign. The initiative honored actress and lifelong animal welfare advocate Betty White, who passed away at age 99 in December.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge became a viral fundraising effort nationwide when shelters and communities found individual ways to honor White’s anticipated 100th birthday and her legacy of caring for animals. Pinellas County Animal Services chose to waive all adoption fees during her birth month in January, and community members promptly began donating to the shelter in White’s honor.
“Pinellas County Animal Services is so grateful for the kindness and generosity of our community,” said Animal Services Director Doug Brightwell. “This community donates, adopts and volunteers with us, and above all, they care about the animals we get the privilege of caring for. Thank you to everyone for your compassion and your support.”
The Animal Services Shelter currently has pets available for adoption. Those interested in adoption can view adoptable cats and dogs through the Adoption Center. All adoptions include sterilization, registered microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, internal/external parasite prevention and more.
To learn more about Pinellas County Animal Services, visit www.pinellas.gov/animalservices.
Pinellas County receives grant for environmental projects
Pinellas County has been awarded $28.6 million in grant funding for three environmental resilience projects,
Part of the state’s Resilient Florida Grant Program, the awards are three of 113 new grants across the state. The program aims to prepare coastal and inland communities for the impacts of flooding and storm surge.
The grants will help fund wastewater system improvements at 15 mobile home park communities, upgrade four critical water and wastewater facilities, and implement a living shoreline installation at Phillippe Park in Safety Harbor. Pinellas County contributed $6.9 million in local match funds toward two of the projects.
“Pinellas County is committed to a more resilient community,” said Utilities Director Megan Ross. “The funds received from the Resilient Florida Grant Program will be put to great use and will further our strategic initiative to foster a sustainable and resilient community through projects that strengthen infrastructure and improve water quality for the benefit of our residents.”
“These projects are aligned with Pinellas County’s goal to foster a sustainable and resilient community that is prepared for sea level rise and a changing climate,” said Public Works Director Kelli Hammer Levy. “We thank the state for supporting us on this journey and look forward to collaborating on more projects in the future.”
The cities of Gulfport and Treasure Island were also awarded funding for living shoreline projects.
Applications open for Juvenile Justice Citizen’s Academy
Pinellas County in partnership with the Department of Juvenile Justice will host a free 10-week virtual Juvenile Justice Citizens’ Academy (JJCA) every Thursday, April 5 to June 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A citizens’ academy is a civic education program that helps promote informed and involved citizenship. Participants in the JJCA will have the opportunity to meet professionals who work in the juvenile justice system.
Each week, the class will meet virtually for an up-close view of how Pinellas County provides services for detained and at-risk youth and their families. Some of the areas to be discussed include prevention, civil citation, probation, residential commitment, community-based programs, the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center, and the Pinellas Regional Detention Center.
The academy will also offer participants the opportunity to tour some juvenile justice facilities. Tours may be limited due to COVID.
Applications can be found http://pinellascounty.org/justice/JJCA.htm and are open to all adult residents. Enrollment is limited. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 11. Participants must attend a minimum of eight sessions to receive a certificate of attendance.
Tax Collector offices support heart month
The Pinellas County Tax Collector offices have teamed up with the Florida Heart Research Foundation to raise awareness and funds this February.
The tax collector team has been promoting “Heart Month” in their offices for several years now by spreading awareness about heart disease by raising funds for education and research here in Florida.
The employees share heart-healthy facts, joined in “National Wear Red Day” — the first Friday in February, and raise funds for the Florida Heart Research Foundation through the sale of a variety of branded merchandise and specialty license plates.
Merchandise available for purchase includes sunglasses, socks, drawstring back packs, cooling towels, bracelets and more. All proceeds are sent to the Florida Heart Research Foundation. Customers who make a voluntary contribution of one dollar or more will also receive a special thank-you gift.
Additionally, there is the option to switch to the “Stop Heart Disease” specialty license plate. The renewal revenue goes directly to the foundation for research, educational programs, and prevention grants. This February, the plate will be eligible for a rebate up to $85 to cover most of the first-year fees.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone has a heart attack in the United States every 40 seconds. Heart disease costs the U.S. about $363 billion each year.
The Florida Heart Research Foundation is an international leader in cardiovascular research and education. Since its founding in 1944, the foundation has focused on innovative research efforts to further understand heart disease and its causes, prevention, and treatment. It also funds heart disease education and prevention efforts like “Heart Month.” For more information about the organization and the “Stop Heart Disease” license plate, visit floridaheart.org.