Heritage Village to upgrade portion of existing pathway
LARGO — A portion of the pathway at Heritage Village will be inaccessible to visitors for several weeks during an upgrade to existing pathways within the park.
As of Monday, March 8, the southwest area of the park which includes the House of Seven Gables, Plant Sumner House, Safety Harbor Church and the Sponge Warehouse is cordoned off for pathway construction.
This area will be closed for approximately 4-6 weeks as the pathways are upgraded.
During construction, Heritage Village will remain open to the public; however, visitors are asked to remain out of designated construction areas.
Heritage Village is located at 11909 125th St. N. in Largo. This living history museum brings more than 150 years of local history to life. Tour 29 authentic buildings and structures and experience historical Pinellas County through hands-on exploration.
Heritage Village is open Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. It is closed all Pinellas County holidays. For more information about Heritage Village visit www.pinellascounty.org/heritage, or call 727-582-2123.
St. Pete-Clearwater International releases February passenger report
CLEARWATER — Officials at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) recently released the February passenger report.
Domestic traffic was down 39% and International traffic was down 100% over February 2020.
Officials pointed out that despite the losses due to the pandemic, Allegiant has added three new routes in 2021.
Allegiant announced a new route to Portsmouth, New Hampshire beginning in June and Little Rock, Arkansas beginning in May. A new route to and from Fargo, North Dakota began Feb. 11.
PIE also has charter flights to Gulfport-Biloxi on Sun Country Airlines for the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. International flights on Sunwing are currently suspended.
A Federal Mask Mandate is in effect in addition to the local Pinellas County Ordinance.
The Transportation Security Administration issued the following directive: Federal law requires wearing a mask at all times in and on the airport and failure to comply may result in removal and denial of re-entry. Refusing to wear a mask in or on the airport is a violation of federal law; individuals may be subject to penalties under federal law.
For more information, visit fly2pie.com.
Enroll now for ambulance coverage through March, 2022
Applications are still available for the 2021 Sunstar FirstCare Membership, enroll now to receive a full year of medical transport cost coverage.
The estimated average cost of a single ambulance transport is $780. Annual membership fees for the Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership plan are $75 for a single membership and $114 for a family membership.
Savings for a single membership, including the initial cost of the plan, range between $81 and $705 for the first transport, depending on individual insurance coverage and co-pay schedules. Additional ambulance transports during the coverage period receive additional savings.
The family membership covers individuals who reside in the same household related by blood, adoption, marriage or registered domestic partnership.
The Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership is not an insurance plan. It is a Pinellas County Government program that works with an individual’s insurance company to minimize out-of-pocket ambulance expenses.
Enrollment will provide coverage through March 31, 2022. For more information and detailed plan coverage, call 727-582-2008 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/firstcare.
Tax Collector's Offices supporting Preserve Vision
A visit to the Pinellas County Tax Collector's office this month offers customers a convenient way to support Preserve Vision Florida, a non-profit organization that offers vision education and related services to Floridian adults and children.
Funds are raised through voluntary customer contributions collected during motor vehicle and driver license transactions. The cause also receives support from sales of vision-related items like lens cloths, sunglasses, and stuffed animals with secret storage for glasses and contact lenses available for purchase at most Pinellas Tax Collector locations.
All proceeds and funds raised go to Preserve Vision Florida.
Preserve Vision Florida also benefits from the sale of the "Bikers Care" specialty motorcycle plate. Currently, more than 15,000 Floridians sport this patriotic red, white, and blue specialty plate.
"Vision is vital to the work that we do, as it's a necessary component of safe driving. In fact, every citizen must pass a vision exam to earn and keep a Florida driver license," said Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas. "By teaming up with Preserve Vision we're able to support a cause that provides adults and children with much-needed vision care, helping our future drivers and making our roads safer."
This is the second Florida nonprofit the Tax Collector's offices have worked with for 2021, the first being the Florida Heart Research Foundation. Each year, the offices support six Florida nonprofits, chosen from submitted applications based on the organization's mission and local impact.
For more information on Preserve Vision Florida, visit www.pvfla.org. For details about the Tax Collector's office and services offered, visit www.taxcollect.com.
Applications sought for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Trust Fund grant
Pinellas County has the opened application period for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Trust Fund grants, totaling $40,000 in fiscal year 2022.
Eligible applicants must offer alcohol and/or drug abuse treatment and/or prevention programs, as well as be licensed substance abuse providers under Chapter 397 of the Florida Statutes. Applications are due by April 1, 2021 at 5:00 pm.
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Trust Fund grants must be used for one-time only, non-recurring expenditures such as equipment, special projects, training, renovations, and/or formalized prevention activities. Awards cannot be used for food and beverage reimbursements.
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Trust Fund awards will range from $2,000 to $10,000 and the award funds must be expended between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022.
Organizations interested in applying can access the full solicitation and application instructions by visiting the Pinellas County Justice Coordination Grant Management webpage or online at www.pinellascounty.org/justice/grants.htm.