Lealman residents and business or property owners who want to make a difference in their community are encouraged to apply to the Citizen Advisory Committee for the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 6. One position is currently vacant, and the person appointed will serve until Dec. 31.
The Lealman CRA Advisory Committee advises the Pinellas County Community Redevelopment Agency about the creation and administration of the community’s redevelopment plan, any amendments thereto and on issues and policies impacting the Lealman CRA.
The committee has nine members who are appointed by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. Applicants must be residents, business and/or property owners or other stakeholders from within the Lealman CRA.
A boundary map of the area can be found at https://www.pinellascounty.org/cra/pdf/Lealman_CRA_Boundary_Area_map.pdf.
The by-laws of the Lealman CRA Advisory Committee are available at www.pinellascounty.org/cra/pdf/lealman-bylaws.pdf.
Presently the committee meets six times a year, on the fourth Wednesday of every other month. Meeting dates may be canceled or adjusted as needed.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 5 p.m. on March 6. The County Commission will review applications and make their selection at an upcoming meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.