Over the past year, Pinellas County and a handful of its municipalities have instituted smoking bans at public beaches or parks. St. Petersburg was among the first, as a ban approved last summer went into effect at the beginning of this year. On Aug. 23, Treasure Island became the most recent.
Even if everyone follows the new rules, though, beachgoers can still expect the occasional whiff of pungent smoke.
That’s because when state lawmakers passed a bill last year allowing local governments to create outdoor smoking bans for the first time, they also included an exemption for unfiltered cigars.
State Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican who sponsored the 2022 bill that became law, said he initially wanted to allow local governments to ban all forms of smoking. After pushback from colleagues who he described as “fans of the cigar industry,” he said he agreed to create the carveout. He knew previous efforts to pass such a law had failed, and he didn’t want an insistence on allowing cigar bans to kill his.
“Sometimes you have to get 97% of what you want or 99% of what you want, versus 100% or nothing,” Fine said in an interview Friday. “Given that the problem in our beaches and parks is largely cigarette smoke, I wasn’t going to get nothing if I held out for 100%.”
A similar state Senate bill included an unfiltered-cigar exemption at the behest of Sen. Jason Brodeur, then the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, and Fine’s bill was altered to bring it more in line with its Senate companion, Florida Politics reported last year. Brodeur did not respond to a request for comment Friday; at the time, he said that if campers at county parks could burn campfires, they should be able to smoke cigars.
As of last month, Pinellas County forbids smoking on the sand at its beach parks: Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard. Clearwater passed a ban, covering city parks and sand, in June. The town of Belleair doesn’t allow smoking in its parks, either.
At least in theory, that means fewer cigarette plumes, fewer clouds of sweet-smelling vapor and — the main point of many such ordinances — fewer filters and vape cartridges poking out of the sand. Cigar smokers are still free to smoke ‘em if they’ve got ‘em.
Cigars contain the same carcinogens as cigarettes and aren’t a safe alternative, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Secondhand smoke from cigars is similarly harmful. Cigars aren’t nearly as popular — according to federal data, in 2021, 3.5% of U.S. adults smoked cigars, while 11.5% smoked cigarettes — but large ones do contain far more tobacco than individual cigarettes, and they burn longer.
Fine intended his bill to address both public health concerns and environmental harm, he said — cigarette butts are the most common type of ocean litter, according to the National Ocean Service, and chemical-filled vape waste has become more common in recent years.
Locally, smoking bans have focused more on preventing litter than on discouraging smoking in general.
“I think we all know the health dangers of smoking, but we’re not trying to tell people how to live their lives and what choices to make,” said Paul Cozzie, Pinellas County’s Parks and Conservation Resources director. “It’s really about the litter and also its effects on not only the wildlife but the aquatic life, and microplastics and all the chemicals that are included in things like cigarette filters and vaping cartridges.”
Not that local governments will advertise the fact that unfiltered cigars are still allowed.
“I don’t think it’ll be on the signs,” said Jason Beisel, a Treasure Island spokesperson.
Patricia DePlasco, the executive director of Keep Pinellas Beautiful, said she’s both appreciative of the new ordinances and skeptical of how well they work. As far as cigars go, she doesn’t recall them ever being a major source of beach litter — certainly nowhere close to cigarette butts. An ex-smoker, she understands that people want to be able to smoke at the beach, and she’s curious how thoroughly the bans will be enforced.
“Maybe the litter is a deeper problem than just asking people to stop,” she said. “We live in paradise. Why do we not respect it? Why don’t we take care of it? I think the issue lies deeper.”