After collecting thousands of gloves, masks, eye protection and other personal protective equipment, Pinellas County has ended PPE collections at local food banks and fire stations. The County is grateful to the many businesses and individuals that donated these supplies to help protect first responders and healthcare professionals from the COVID-19 virus.
At this time, residents can continue to help the community by donating non-perishable food items and cloth masks at the following local food banks:
• The Chapel, 2795 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday.
• RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-6:45 p.m. on Thursdays.
• St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave. N., St Petersburg from 8 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday.
• Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center, 304 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
COVID-19 informational website available in Spanish
In a continued effort to reach all residents with resources, Pinellas County government has launched a Spanish-language version of the COVID-19 website. It features detailed information on staying safe and getting help during the pandemic: http://covid19.pinellascounty.org/es.