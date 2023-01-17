Red tide is still out there, but the worst of the bloom appears to be concentrated south of Pinellas County.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 109 samples collected from the shoreline and off the shore of southwest Florida the week of Jan. 13.
That’s the highest rate of detection since the most recent bloom formed in early December, when 75 samples held the organism. But for the first time since then, there were no bloom concentrations in or near Pinellas. Bloom concentrations are defined as those with more than 100,000 cells per liter of water.
FWC found 17 such concentrations last week: six in Manatee, one offshore of Sarasota, four offshore of Charlotte, four offshore of Collier, and two offshore of Monroe.
At one point in mid-December, Pinellas alone had 16 bloom concentrations.
FWC’s current-status map as of Jan. 15 showed single samples in Redington Shores and Redington Beach with very low concentrations, and samples at Eckerd College, Pass-a-Grille and two at Fort De Soto Park with low concentrations.
For the first time in this outbreak, red tide was observed on Florida’s east coast — in background concentrations at St. Johns County.
Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received over the past week from Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and Collier counties. Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported via the Beach Conditions Reporting System over the past week in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
The Florida Department of Health-Pinellas County said that some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe symptoms. Usually, symptoms go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors.
Health officials recommend that people experiencing these symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space. If symptoms do not subside, contact your health care provider for evaluation.
DOH-Pinellas recommends these steps:
• Do not swim around dead fish.
• If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from locations with red tide as it can affect your breathing.
• Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from affected locations. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.
• Keep pets away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.
• Residents living in affected beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner.
• If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.
For recent and current information at individual beaches, visit https://visitbeaches.org/.
For information about Red Tide and links to other resources, visit http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/water-programs/red-tide/index.html.