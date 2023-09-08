Visit St. Pete/Clearwater recently received a U.S. Travel Destiny Award for its multi-channel digital program with Travelzoo, making it the second year in a row that the organization has taken home this award. The honors were presented on Aug. 22 in Savannah, Ga., during an awards dinner at the Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations, an annual conference for travel professionals representing destinations throughout the United States.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized by U. S. Travel Association and to have our marketing efforts put side to side with the best in the industry,” said Eddie Kirsch, digital producer at Visit St. Pete/Clearwater. “We love doing innovative campaigns, and this collaboration with Travelzoo has inspired and booked trips, providing real value to strengthen our local economy.”
The strategy behind the campaign with Travelzoo included two separate campaigns targeting specific need periods and a range of objectives. Designed to educate consumers on the diversity of the destination, the campaign promoted not only the award-winning beaches of St. Pete/Clearwater but also its unique offerings including world-class museums, craft beer, a thriving arts scene and terrific restaurants.
With a total of 14 participating hotels across the two flights, the campaign generated 3,500 room nights, garnering more than $796,000 in revenue for local hotels and positively impacting summer and fall need periods. In addition to the revenue from hotel room nights and on-property spend, the program delivered $103,000 in tax revenue for Pinellas County. These visitors also dined out, shopped and visited local attractions, creating $844,620 in incremental visitor spending at local businesses. Altogether, the positive economic impact to the community was more than $1.7 million.