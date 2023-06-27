The Pinellas County teachers union and two school board members affiliated with the Moms for Liberty group appear headed for a showdown.
Their differences are coming to a head over the way the board members have talked about one of the union’s most outspoken members.
As candidates, Dawn Peters and Stephanie Meyer made no secret of their disdain for teachers who in their view advanced a liberal agenda in the classroom. They often focused on Dunedin High’s Brandt Robinson, who has gained a high profile by making daily TikTok videos on his views. He also protested outside the Moms for Liberty national conference in Tampa last summer.
Peters stated on Facebook under Robinson’s photo in 2022 that “we have GOT to get these teachers out of our schools!!”
After their election to the board in November, Peters and Meyer continued to criticize Robinson on social media — particularly on the private Moms for Liberty Pinellas chapter page. There, they have “liked” comments calling him a “creeper” and a “predator,” and participated in chats about making unannounced visits to his classroom to see what he is teaching.
Robinson offers courses in Black history and has been accused of providing Marxist lessons by a Moms for Liberty local leader. The district took no action against him.
In one Facebook conversation, Meyer questioned whether Robinson allows all viewpoints in his classroom. He repeatedly has rejected the notion that he indoctrinates students, saying he teaches them how to think, not what to think.
The Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association wants the treatment of Robinson to stop before it spreads to other faculty members.
In a grievance filed in early June, the teachers union accused Meyer and Peters of violating several sections of the district’s teacher contract, board-adopted policy, Department of Education rules and state law in their treatment of Robinson. The allegations range from harassing a teacher to violating Florida’s Sunshine Law by having discussions about an employee in a forum that is not publicly accessible.
The union pointed to the section of district policy that states the board “will not tolerate harassment or abuse of teachers by parents, other citizens and/or other board employees.” It also referred to a section stating that any complaint against a teacher “by a school board member, or which comes to the attention of a board member ... shall be referred to the superintendent for appropriate action.”
Robinson and the union have asked both board members for a public apology, along with their disavowal of any harassment by Moms for Liberty. Beyond that, they asked the district to investigate the members’ actions, and for sanctions as appropriate and authorized.
“I’ve often been the target of Moms for Liberty,” Robinson said. “It really was a decision the union made to defend the integrity of public teachers. I agreed it was a good idea to file it to make sure the statement was made.”
Moms for Liberty is a national organization with Florida roots that has advocated for the removal of what its members consider to be the liberal indoctrination of students. The group has been a strong backer of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to limit COVID safety measures, restrict discussions of race and gender in schools and make it easier to challenge books.
Its critics say the group’s efforts prey on fear and create false narratives of what goes on in classrooms.
Neither Peters nor Meyer responded to calls and text messages seeking comment. School board attorney David Koper ski wrote a letter to union executive director Lindsey Blankenbaker stating that the complaint was not valid.
Koperski wrote that individual board members are not party to the district’s collective bargaining agreement with teachers and, as such, cannot violate it.
“Individually, they do not have the authority or the responsibility to act on behalf of the school board, do not implement the provisions of the (agreement) and are not employees or administrators subject to the (agreement),” he wrote.
Blankenbaker said she anticipated a conservative, legalistic response. She noted that individual teachers technically are not parties to the contract either but added that they are bound by its terms.
She suggested that since the board as a body ratifies the agreement, the individual members also would be responsible to follow it. Beyond that, she added, board members must follow district policies, department rules and state laws.
“We’re not good at dropping things,” Blankenbaker said. “There’s a number of remedies that are available.”
The union is considering options that include requesting arbitration and filing a complaint to the state ethics commission.
It also might turn to the full school board for intervention. It is not unheard of for a board to sanction individual members over their actions.
The Lee County board, for instance, censured member Chris Patricca in May 2022 after an employee filed a whistleblower complaint against her. The Osceola County board reprimanded and censured member Jon Arguello in February 2022 over his conduct toward a district vendor, also asking the governor’s office to investigate Arguello’s activities.
Robinson said it’s important to keep the discussion moving, particularly as the 2024 election season approaches. He noted that DeSantis, in concert with Moms for Liberty, has targeted Pinellas board members Laura Hine and Eileen Long for removal.
“I look at this grievance in the bigger picture,” he said.
In the meantime, Robinson stressed that he has nothing to hide, and he remained ready to talk with the board members about what he does. Peters recently had scheduled a classroom visit but canceled.
“My classroom is always open,” Robinson said.