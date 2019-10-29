Stuff the Charger food drive continues through Nov. 13

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol have begun the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive. Through Nov.13, the department will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.
“Each year, Floridians show their generosity in support of our annual food drive which provides much needed relief to families,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Join us this holiday season in continuing to help families in need, by donating to our sixth annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive.”
FHP is partnering with a network of local resources whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. FHP’s goal is to conduct a successful food drive to make a difference throughout Florida.
The following items are needed:
• Canned goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna) canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables and soup.
• Dried goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal and oatmeal.
• Other goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water and broth.
Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local FHP Station. In Pinellas, food items can be delivered to Troop C, 6855 62nd Ave. N. in Pinellas Park. Call 727-217-8820.