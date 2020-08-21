Tropical Depression 13 is now Tropical Storm Laura. The good news is that National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Friday forecast puts much of Florida, including Pinellas County outside the cone of uncertainty.
Laura is the 12th tropical storm of what is expected to be a very busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
The tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale by Tuesday morning and if the forecast track holds true, it will be well offshore the west coast of Florida on a heading closer to a point close to the border of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama on Wednesday.
According to NHC’s discussion at 11 a.m. Friday, the intensity forecast remains uncertain and depends on how much Laura interacts with land.
“For now, we will assume that the northern part of the circulation will remain over water so the system will not be too disrupted by Hispaniola and Cuba,” writes forecaster Pasch.
Laura is expected to move west-northwestward for the next couple of days before turning northwest.
The storm was located about 210 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands at 11 a.m. Friday. It was moving west at 18 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph.
On the current forecast track, the center of the storm is expected to move near or over the northern Leeward Islands later today, then more near or over Puerto Rico on Saturday morning and be near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.
While the latest forecast shows a much lessened chance that Pinellas County will experience tropical weather, residents are advised to stay in touch with the latest information as conditions could change. The National Weather Service says tropical storm conditions are possible on Monday night. Rain chances are high and it could be breezy. Boaters will likely want to stay ashore early next week.
Tropical Depression 14 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Marco later today as it moves away from the coast of Honduras today. It is expected to approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday.
The center is then forecast to move over the central Gulf of Mexico and take a path that would take it close to the coast of Texas or Louisiana by Tuesday.
The third tropical system that NHC has been monitoring still has a 40% chance of development within the next five days. Forecasters say it has a chance of becoming a depression before it encounters conditions less favorable for development.
Pinellas County monitoring the storm
Pinellas County Emergency Management is monitoring Tropical Storm Laura and has opened the County Information Center. Residents can call 727-464-4333 to ask preparedness questions Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the CIC via online chat at bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Web updates to be posted at www.pinellascounty.org.
Residents are asked to make sure they are prepared and to start with making sure whether they live in an evacuation zone. You can find out by visiting pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone, downloading the Ready Pinellas app for iOS or Android or call 727-453-3150 from a land-line in your home, enter your 10-digit home phone number. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Emergency Management says it is important to stay information and urge residents to sign up for Alert Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas. In addition, residents can monitor local news, National
Tips for preparing and planning tools are available in the 2020 All Hazard Guide at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency. Residents should purchase necessary items to complete survival kit now. Make sure your kit includes face coverings, sanitizer and necessary hygiene supplies. Make sure to gather important papers and put them in a safe place.
You can review a preparedness checklist at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm.
Emergency Management also advises those with special needs to preregister for special needs shelters now by calling the County Information Center at 727-464-4333. Residents only need to register for special needs shelters once per season, so doing it now will help you for the rest of the year.
Anyone who will need to use a public shelter with their pet should sign up now by www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Season outlook
NOAA updated its hurricane outlook on Aug. 6. In May, the experts gave odds of 60% that 2020 would be an above normal season. Now they say chances are 85% that the season will above normal with an even higher potential it will be classified as an extremely active.
NOAA now predicts that this year could have between 19-25 named storms, seven-11 hurricanes and three-six major hurricanes, which are a Category 3 or above. The numbers include the previous storms and hurricanes.
An average hurricane season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
As of Aug. 21, 12 tropical storms have formed this season, and two hurricanes.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.