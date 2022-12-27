The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had a little more encouraging news to report on the red tide outbreak currently affecting Florida’s gulf coast.
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 51 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 22. That’s down from 69 samples the week before and 75 from Dec. 12-16.
Bloom concentrations, or those with more than 100,000 cells per liter of water, were present in 20 samples. That’s down from 29 last week and 30 from Dec. 12-16.
The bad news locally? The bloom concentrations included 16 in Pinellas County and four in Manatee County.
FWC’s current-status map as of Dec. 23 showed very low concentrations at sample points east of Honeymoon Island, along the shoreline at Indian Rocks Beach, and at the shoreline at Indian Shores. Low concentrations were found at Hurricane Pass, Clearwater Beach, Redington Beach and in the Intracoastal Waterway in Madeira Beach.
Medium concentrations were found on the Treasure Island shore and along the Pinellas Bayway. High concentrations were found at sample sites in the Intracoastal Waterway in Treasure Island, Tierra Verde, and at Fort De Soto Park.
Red tide has not been observed in northwest Florida or the state’s east coast.
Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received over the past week from Pinellas, Sarasota, and Collier counties. Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported via the Beach Conditions Reporting System over the past week in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.
The Florida Department of Health-Pinellas County said that some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe symptoms. Usually, symptoms go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors.
Health officials recommend that people experiencing these symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space. If symptoms do not subside, contact your health care provider for evaluation.
DOH-Pinellas recommends these steps:
• Do not swim around dead fish.
• If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from locations with red tide as it can affect your breathing.
• Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from affected locations. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.
• Keep pets away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.
• Residents living in affected beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner.
• If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.
For recent and current information at individual beaches, visit https://visitbeaches.org/.
For information about Red Tide and links to other resources, visit http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/water-programs/red-tide/index.html.