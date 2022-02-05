PSTA approves pay raise for CEO

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller is receiving a pay hike.
PSTA Board members approved a recommendation with a 6-1 vote from the personnel committee to increase Miller’s paycheck by $10,000 plus 2% and awarded him a 1.5% merit adjustment to bring his salary to $229,882.
Director Karen Seel, Pinellas County Commissioner, voted no because the pay raise was larger than the raise given to county employees.
Miller explained that PSTA had revised its compensation system for administrative employees to bring them in line with competitors. The mid-point for CEO salaries was $242,900. The committee agreed to set the salary for CEO to 89% of the mid-point while other employees received 95% of mid-point up to a $10,000 cap.
Miller’s salary was adjusted by the $10,000 maximum to $222,044 instead of the 95%.
Not all employees received the 95% adjustment, Miller said. PSTA started with adjusting the lower paid employees to 95% with a goal to get all employees up to 100% of mid-point as soon as possible.
On Oct. 1, all administrative employees received a 2% pay raise the same amount as all other non-union employees, bringing Miller’s salary to $226,485, or 93% of mid-point.
The personnel committee then recommended that Miller receive a 1.5% merit pay increase after scoring 97.4 out of 100 on his evaluation form. His salary grew to $229,882.
Directors scored Miller in 5 categories: accurate and transparent communication; robust debate and listen to ideas; personal responsibility; reliability, quality and efficiency; and professional development.
Comments from directors included praise for Miller’s leadership, innovation, financial stewardship and open door policy.
“Brad has excellent communication skills and utilizes such when lobbying local, state and federal officials,” wrote director Rene Flower, Pinellas County Commissioner.
Waterborne transportation
Miller also provided an update on work being done for waterborne transportation. He said PSTA had formed a partnership with Forward Pinellas to develop a vision for services in the county. PSTA has adopted ferry services as a legislative priority with plans to apply for capital and operating grants.
PSTA prioritized services in Clearwater and John’s Pass plus the Cross Bay Ferry to begin development of a comprehensive waterborne service throughout Intracoastal communities and across the bay.
Miller said staff had been working with the cities of Clearwater, Dunedin and the owner of the Clearwater Ferry to determine capital and operating costs of an enhanced ferry service. PSTA had committee staff resources. In addition, PSTA has budgeted $100,000 to restart the Clearwater Ferry, which had provided service in Clearwater, Clearwater Beach and Dunedin. Miller said that ferry had closed due to the pandemic.
Miller said the current plan is to base waterborne transportation off the Jolley Trolley model. Current funding includes the $100,000 from PSTA to restart the Clearwater Ferry and $350,000 from Pinellas County as its share to fund the Cross-Bay Ferry. Hillsborough County as well as the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa also contributes $350,000.
Miller said plans call for as many as four ferry services: Cross-Bay Ferry, Clearwater Ferry, Madeira Beach/South Pinellas Ferry and Intracoastal/Indian Rocks Beach Ferry.
Several different scenarios are under consideration but it all depends on available funding, Miller said, describing it as a “tough task.”
Board members discussed whether the ferries would be of value to residents, including workers needed to get to Clearwater Beach, or if they would be more of a tourist attraction. They wanted to explore the use of Tourist Development Tax money. However, Seel said that wasn’t likely.
“Pinellas County’s attorney doesn’t think TDC money can be used for the ferry,” she said.
Still most agreed that ferries would be good for the area, helping restaurants and other local establishments attract more customers as has been demonstrated by the Cross-Bay Ferry.
“This is a good concept, but we need to offer more details,” Seel said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.