Due to the approaching storm, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is planning to suspend all transit services on Tuesday at 5 p.m. until further notice. The suspension of service could also be enacted earlier if tropical storm-force winds are sustained at 40 miles per hour.
The suspension includes all PSTA routes, including PSTA Access, the Jolley Trolley and Looper services.
In addition, all PSTA routes will be fare-free on Tuesday to assist in evacuations.
PSTA is currently working with Pinellas County Emergency Management to provide free bus transportation to designated shelters. Residents can view a list of shelters and routes on the Pinellas County website: www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/shelters.htm
Riders can also find the latest information on PSTA bus service by calling the InfoLine at 727-540-1900 or by visiting our Facebook and Twitter feeds at Ride PSTA.