Pinellas Redistricting Board announces public input sessions
The Pinellas County Redistricting Board will hold a series of online public input sessions in October for residents to share their thoughts on any potential revisions to County Commission districts based on the latest census data.
The sessions will include an overview of the redistricting process, potential alternatives under consideration and an opportunity for public comment.
Residents can participate via Zoom at the following dates/times:
• Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.
Members of the public who would like to participate may join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84768447041 or by calling the Zoom webinar at one of the following numbers: 1-312-626-6799 or 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592 or 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-9128 or 1-253-215-8782. The Webinar ID is 847 6844 7041.
Redistricting is a process of redrawing legislative districts that happens every 10 years after the United States Census.
A voter-approved amendment to the Pinellas County Charter requires the Redistricting Board to be established within 30 days of receipt of the census data from the State.
The board reviews the census data and may present proposals to the County Commission to change commissioner district boundaries or keep them the same based on the latest population data.
The board’s recommendations will go to the County Commission on Nov, 10 and the Commission will adopt any redistricting plans at the Dec. 7 meeting.
The Pinellas Redistricting Board only makes recommendations on county commission districts and will not be considering changes to any state or federal electoral districts.
The board is composed of 11 members, appointed by the County Commission. Seven members are nominated by each commissioner from among residents of that commissioner's district. The other four members are from the public at-large.
Redistricting Board Roster:
• Mary Louise L Ambrose
• Brian J Aungst
• Johnny V Boykins
• Esther Eugene
• James P. Everett
• Bruce V Livingston
• Allison Nall
• Karen Owen
• Christian D Ruppel
• Ron Schultz
• Mark Weinkrantz
Redistricting Board meetings are streamed live on the Pinellas County YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/pcctv1 and will be broadcast on PCCTV: Spectrum Channel 637 Frontier Channel 44 WOW Channel 18.
The next regular Redistricting Board meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct, 27 and Nov. 3.
For more information, visit: www.pinellascounty.org/boards/redistricting/
Pinellas County launches Pinellas Trail Courtesy Campaign
Coinciding with Florida Greenways and Trails Month, Pinellas County is launching an 8-week Pinellas Trail Courtesy Campaign.
The campaign will include temporary signs along the trail and posts on Pinellas County’s social media platforms. It is aimed at encouraging safe and friendly behaviors that make the trail inviting to everyone.
Each week will feature a theme, starting with “Be Nice – Say Hi.” The other themes are:
Week 2: Keep Right – Pass Left
Week 3: Be Alert, Look & Listen
Week 4: Standing Still? Stand Aside.
Week 5: Use Safe Speeds.
Week 6: Stop. Then Cross Cautiously.
Week 7: Keep Your Pets Close
Week 8: Don’t Trash Your Trail
“People have different reasons for being on the Pinellas Trail,” said Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources Director Paul Cozzie. “They travel in different ways, with different abilities, and different speeds. Keep yourself and others safe by following these courtesy messages and enjoy the trail.”
Follow Pinellas County on Facebook and Twitter, check our Guide to the Pinellas Trail webpage and look for signs placed along the trail for that week’s courtesy message.
Pinellas County Tax Collector receive Legacy Award
Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas and his finance team recently received their tenth consecutive Legacy Award from the Florida Tax Collector's Association. The Legacy Award is one of the most prestigious honors awarded to local tax collectors.
Each year, a five-person panel of Floridian government financial executives meets to review the processes of different Florida tax collector offices. The criteria for winning the Legacy Award each year include a clean, error-free annual audit report combined with an organizational focus on innovative technology, customer focus, and keen budgeting skills.
"It is a great privilege for us as an organization to win our tenth Legacy Award this year," said Pinellas County Tax Collector, Charles W. Thomas. "Winning this award ten years in a row is truly a testament to the hard work of our budget & finance team. I am very excited that their dedication to accuracy and excellence does not go unnoticed. They truly deserve this honor."
In addition to ten consecutive years of recognition via the Legacy Award, the Pinellas County Tax Collector's office has also won multiple Governor's Sterling Awards. Find more info about their organization and its operations at taxcollect.com or on their social media accounts - Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @PinellasTC.