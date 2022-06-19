CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners gave unanimous approval to an interlocal agreement June 7 that governs a new Pinellas Regional Information Management Enterprise system, AKA PRIME.
PRIME includes the cities of Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Tarpon Springs, as well as the county’s Emergency Services Department and the Sheriff’s Office.
According to Clearwater police Chief Dan Slaughter, PRIME will merge the various information systems in use by emergency response agencies throughout the county and replace them with advanced technology and standardized reporting methods.
Currently the parties in the interlocal agreement provide their own dispatch service within their jurisdictions. The sheriff’s office provides dispatch through the regional 911 system for unincorporated areas as well as 19 of the county’s 24 cities with which it provides service under a contract.
PRIME’s goal is to make the dispatch system more efficient and provide a “seamless handoff” when information is passed from one agency to another after residents call 911, Slaughter said. Another benefit will be the sharing of data through a common records management system. Sharing of data will help with crime solving, identifying trends in criminal activities and predicting staffing needs.
The new computer-aided system also will help ensure an appropriate response goes out after someone calls 911.
Slaughter said law enforcement agencies had been working on implementing a system like PRIME since 2019 for a variety of reasons. The dispatch and records management systems currently in use by some agencies are old and reaching the end of their useful life. PRIME will replace those systems and establish a relationship with a vendor that will provide needed equipment and other services.
Costs will be shared according to the interlocal agreement. The county has agreed to pay $9.3 million to pay for much of the start-up costs for the first two years of operation and then $2.5 million thereafter with the rest of the parties making annual payments. The initial cost to implement the system is not supposed to exceed $15 million.
Annual payments will be calculated based on the number of users of each participant and the purpose: law enforcement only versus law enforcement, fire or emergency medical services or some combination.
Slaughter said PRIME probably won’t cost its members more than they pay for maintenance of their systems in use now.
PRIME will be governed by a board of directors with headquarters in Largo. The sheriff’s office will be responsible for depositing the system’s funds into the PRIME Operation Fund. The money will be used to pay the costs of the system, including any upgrades or enhancements.
PRIME members will be responsible for paying their own expenses to connect to the system and for any hardware needed. They will retain ownership of any electronic data they provide.
The interlocal agreement will remain in effect for five years with a renewal term of 10 years.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved an airport service contract with the United States Coast Guard at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport for airfield operating expenses and aircraft rescue and firefighting services for the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.
• Awarded a bid to Envirowaste Services Group Inc. for domestic wastewater pumping and tinkering service during emergency and non-emergency events.
• Appointed Karen Yatchum, director of Human Services, to the Opioid Abatement Funding Advisory Board.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.