PALM HARBOR — No one was injured Sept. 14 after a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Seminole man swerved off U.S. Highway 19, collided with the guidewires of a utility pole, and caught fire.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was southbound on U.S. 19 south of Colonial Boulevard in Palm Harbor when he maneuvered to avoid another vehicle changing lanes.
FHP said the utility pole split in half. While the power lines remained in the air above the roadway, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely.