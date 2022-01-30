Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a body found floating in the water on the northside of Gandy Bridge about 2:32 Jan. 29.
According to a press release, deputies from the Marine Unit recovered a deceased adult male from the water and transported the body to the Gandy boat ramp. The adult male was identified Daniel Lukens, 60.
Deputies say Lukens launched his paddleboard from Gandy Beach around 12:45 p.m. and was attempting to cross Tampa Bay, heading toward Picnic Island.
Lukens’ paddleboard and tether were not found, but he was wearing a life vest. It is unknown how long Lukens was in the water before he was recovered.
The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.