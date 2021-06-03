Tarpon Springs police remind residents to lock their vehicles

TARPON SPRINGS — Police arrested a 22-year-old Tarpon Springs man about 4:17 a.m. June 3 in connection with two vehicle burglaries.
Keyanta K. Washington was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with two counts of burglary, conveyance unoccupied, and one count of loitering and prowling. Bail was set at $10,250.
Tarpon Springs police responded to an area in the vicinity of 790 Arthurs Court about 3:28 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The reporting party told police that their ring camera had activated, which alerted the homeowner.
Tarpon Springs police along with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter in the area and had a K-9 officer respond. The K-9 apprehended one suspect; however, a second one escaped.
Between May 30 and June 3, Tarpon Springs police has responded to about 12 vehicle burglaries in the southwest part of the city. Police say the burglaries all appear to involve unlocked vehicles.
Tarpon Springs Police Department is asking all citizens to make sure to lock their vehicles and remove keys, valuables and firearms.
Anyone with information on the burglaries or the identity of the second subject is asked to call Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-937-6151.