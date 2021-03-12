Wrong-way driver triggers crashes on Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Police officers arrested three drivers in the early morning hours of March 12 on DUI and other charges after a series of crashes on the Courtney Campbell Causeway that started with a wrong-way driver.
According to a media report, just after midnight multiple 911 callers reported a car going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the causeway.
Police say after one crash, the driver and passenger of the wrong-way vehicle, who were both impaired, switched positions. The car then continued in the correct direction in the westbound lanes of the causeway. Officers who were in the area conducting directed patrols for DUI enforcement were able to stop the car nearby on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
The occupants were identified as Juan Caraballo Guerrero, 23, of Tampa and Veronica Tejada, 30, of Spring Hill. Caraballo Guerrero, the initial driver, was charged with DUI with property damage, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of marijuana. Tejada was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.
The third driver was arrested after hitting the patrol vehicle of a Clearwater Police officer who had responded to one of the related crashes. Police say the officer was assisting the driver when his patrol vehicle was struck by Maria Perdomo, 33, of Palm Harbor.
The officer was not injured but his vehicle sustained serious damage. Perdomo was charged with DUI.
Clearwater Police officers have been conducting enhanced DUI enforcement on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, Memorial Causeway and other city of Clearwater roads as part of spring break. They say the effort will continue for the next few weeks.
"In today's era of ride shares and designated drivers and other alternatives, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a car if you have been drinking," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter.
No injuries were reported in any of the crashes this morning.