SWAT Team called out to arrest armed teenager

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s SWAT Team responded to a Dunedin neighborhood Sunday night after an armed teenager climbed onto the roof of a residence on Michigan Boulevard.
According to a press release, deputies responded to an area around Fairway and Harrison drives about 8:07 p.m. on a report of three suspicious males in the neighborhood.
When deputies arrived at the scene, one of the males, later identified as Myles Anthony Abbott, 18, of St. Petersburg, ran away. K-9 deputies began to track Abbott, who according to deputies fired a gun at nearby citizens as he ran. Deputies also said at some point as he ran, he shot himself in the right thigh.
Abbott eventually climbed on the roof of a house on Michigan Boulevard. Deputies with the sheriff’s Flight Unit found him of the roof and communicated to those on the ground that he was armed and pointing a gun towards deputies. Deputies tried to talk to Abbott numerous times from an armored vehicle, but the teen refused to surrender.
The SWAT Team and Negotiator Response Team were called to assist. Deputies brought Abbott’s sister to the scene to talk to him, but she was unable to get him to surrender.
After nearly 6 hours, the SWAT Team used specialized equipment and bean bag rounds to force Abbott off the roof. Deputies from the SWAT Team took Abbott into custody and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies recovered the firearm and later determined it had been stolen.
Deputies arrested two others, including Ki’moni Isiah Anderson, 18, of Clearwater. Anderson was booked into the county jail and charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and felon in possession of firearm. Bail was set at $40,000. He was released on bond at 11:29 a.m. Sept. 6.
The second male arrested was a 16-year-old who was charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by person under 18. He was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.
After being medically cleared at the hospital, Abbott was transported to the county jail where he was charged with loitering and prowling, two counts aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence and grand theft of firearm. He also had a warrant for vehicular homicide.
Abbott was charged with vehicular homicide in 2014 after a passenger in a stolen car he was driving died after a crash that occurred just before Thanksgiving 2013. Because the 15-year-old passenger died due to a crash of a stolen car, Abbott was charged with homicide.