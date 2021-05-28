Clearwater police charge two with street racing

CLEARWATER — Police arrested two on charges of street racing during a traffic enforcement detail late May 27 as part of a citywide crackdown on dangerous driving.
Clearwater police made 42 traffic stops during the detail on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, McMullen Booth Road, Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Drew Street. Six arrests were made, including five for DU and 33 were cited for speeding.
The first arrest for street racing occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Drew Street and Hillcrest Avenue. Officers say Eric Timothy Howard, 43, of Clearwater was stopped for racing another vehicle. They say his vehicle was traveling 71 mph in a 40 mph speed zone.
He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of racing on a highway and one count of driving under the influence. He was released at 4:47 a.m. May 28 on $650 surety bond.
The second arrest occurred about 9:09 p.m. on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just west of Belcher Road. Officers say Landon Braciulis, 18, of Clearwater was seen racing another vehicle, traveling 86 mph in a 40 mph speed zone. He was booked into the county jail on one count of racing on a highway. He was released at 3:12 a.m. May 28 on $150 surety bond.
"We are seeing an increase in serious vehicle crashes, so you can expect to see more focused traffic enforcement in the future," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter. "The racing certainly reflects the most egregious violations, but all people need to be mindful of driving the speed limit, staying alert and not allowing themselves to become distracted."