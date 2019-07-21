ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say circumstances surrounding the death of a man found floating in a St. Petersburg pond July 21 do not appear suspicious.
Deputies responded to a pond near the Terrace Park of Five Towns condominiums, 6190 80th St. N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg, about 8:28 a.m. Sunday after a body was found floating several yards from the shoreline.
Deputies assigned to the Marine Unit retrieved the body, later identified as Robert Mulvey, 69, of St. Petersburg. Mulvey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say the circumstances surrounding Mulvey's death do not appear suspicious in nature.
The cause and manner of death will be determined pending the outcome of the Medical Examiner's autopsy.