PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas Park Police Department investigators have made an arrest in a June 13 stabbing in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank at 7100 U.S. Highway 19 N.
The suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested June 14 and has been charged with aggravated battery. The suspect's identity is being withheld due to his age and the status of the investigation.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries during the stabbing and remains hospitalized following the incident. No other details were released.