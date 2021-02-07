Four seriously injured in vehicle crash with Clearwater residence

CLEARWATER — Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle crash about 4:18 a.m. Feb. 7.on North Highland Avenue.
Police say four people were inside the 2006 Pontiac G6 when it crashed into a duplex. The family living in the duplex was out of town at the time of the crash.
Some of the people inside the car had to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters. According to police, all were seriously or critically injured; however, the injured could not be transported by helicopter due to the weather.
The driver has been identified as Aaron Jackson, 24. The passengers were Brittania Hawk, 21, Yancy Perry, 32, and Desyre Thomas, 19.
Hawk and Thomas were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and Jackson and Perry were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.
Police say the vehicle was travelling north on Highland Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the car slammed into the duplex.
Revised to provide additional details released by police Sunday afternoon.