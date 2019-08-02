CLEARWATER — Police say a 54-year-old man struck by a pickup struck while crossing South Missouri Avenue in a wheelchair Friday morning has died at a local hospital.
Clearwater police responded to a crash about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 1300 block of South Missouri Avenue. Officers say Franklin Rowland was not in a crosswalk when he attempted to cross South Missouri Avenue in his wheelchair.
Roland was struck just south of Lakeview Drive by a 2007 Honda pickup truck driven by Cesar Salvador, 23, of Clearwater. Police say Salvador remained on the scene.
Rowland was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where he later died.