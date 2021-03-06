Two charged with first degree murder in overdose death

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested two people March 5 on charges of first degree murder after their case was presented to the grand jury and a true bill of indictment was issued.
Brenna Dawn Powers, 36, of Clearwater was booked into the county jail on one count of first degree murder. She is being held without bail.
Jesse T. Carlisle, 38, was already in the county jail on previous drug charges from a Sept 29 arrest. Charges included two counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, and possession of methadone. One count of first degree murder was added to his charges. He also is being held without bail.
Narcotics detectives responded to a residence in Clearwater Aug. 9, 2020 to investigate the death of an adult man, who they say had purchased fentanyl prior to his death and suffered an overdose.
An unidentified white powder and a use syringe were located near the unidentified victim. Detectives say the powder tested positive for fentanyl and tramadol.
Detectives then identified Powers and Carlisle as suspects who sold the fentanyl to the victim prior to his death and submitted their case to the grand jury.