LARGO — A Largo police officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a PSTA bus Tuesday afternoon.
Largo police say the officer had responded to a call about lost property about 2:10 p.m. in the area of 134th Avenue and 121st Street North. Police say when the officer made contact with a resident, a large dog ran from the residence toward the officer in an aggressive manner.
Police say “while trying to create distance” from the dog, the officer entered the roadway on foot and was struck by a PSTA bus. The dog did not bite the officer and was not injured.
The incident is under investigation. No further information is available.