The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation for High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) pedestrian and bicycle safety. The initiative began on July 22 and will run through May 12, 2023.
The HVE details will be held at 15 locations throughout Pinellas County, which have been identified as high crash areas for pedestrians and bicyclists. Pinellas County deputies will be conducting high-visibility education and enforcement details that will stress the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The (HVE) details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida's Institute of Police Technology Management in partnership with the FDOT's focus initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The purpose of the initiative is to educate and enforce safe pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist behavior in designated locations, in an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel, or on a bike, you have a responsibility to share the road safely. Understanding the rules of the road helps ensure we all arrive at our destination safely and makes our streets safer for everyone.
The operation will include the distribution of educational materials, as well as the issuance of warnings and/or citations to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in accordance with Florida Statutes.