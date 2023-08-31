Two students stabbed at Countryside High School

Two students were stabbed this morning at Countryside High School and taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to Clearwater police. They are in stable condition.
A suspect is in custody, and there is no further danger or threat at the school, police said. The parents of the two victims have been notified.
Police said parts of the school are crime scenes, and students are being held in their classes to preserve those scenes. Police will assist with regular dismissal at 1:45 p.m. Parents are urged to avoid going to the school at this time.