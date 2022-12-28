Man held in January 2022 hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have made an arrest in a nearly year-old hit-and-run case involving a victim who had fallen off an electronic bicycle on 66th Street in the West Lealman area.
An FHP report said a 23-year-old St. Petersburg man was attempting to cross over a raised concrete median dividing 66th Street near 51st Avenue North on Jan. 30 when he fell into the inside southbound lane of 66th into the path of an unknown vehicle, which struck the man and fled.
On Feb. 4, FHP said it had identified a person of interest from a video of a white pickup truck taken at a nearby gas station. On Feb. 6, the agency said it received a tip concerning the 2021 Dodge pickup truck, which they located at a home near 36th Avenue North and 49th Street North. The truck had damage consistent with the Jan. 30 crash.
On Dec. 27, FHP announced troopers had arrested Jackson Rylee Schemel-Lawrence, 24, of St. Petersburg. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.