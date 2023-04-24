ST. PETE BEACH — A man and his daughter drowned April 23 when a rip current carried them offshore at Pass-a-Grille Beach.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Stephens, 42, was at the beach with his daughters, Isabella, 10, Trinity, 13, and Brittany, 20, and Brittany’s boyfriend, Jessie Johnson, 20.
Michael, Isabella, Brittany and Jessie were all in the water around 6:43 p.m. when they noticed an outgoing rip current strengthen. According to detectives, Jessie assisted Brittany out of the water, then tried to assist Michael and Isabella, but both were too far from shore and the current had become too strong. Trinity, who was on shore, called 911.
Deputies assigned to PCSO’s flight unit spotted Michael and Isabella about a half-mile off the coast. With assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard and St. Pete Fire Rescue, deputies assigned to the Marine Unit picked up both subjects.
Michael and Isabella were transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.