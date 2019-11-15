PINELLAS PARK — Officers with Pinellas Park police responded to a report of a person shot about 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6900 U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult male subject on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and emergency medical personnel started life saving efforts on the victim. The victim was transported to Bayfront Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the victim, who has not been identified, worked at Walmart. He was on his break and was standing or sitting behind the business when a white sedan drove to his location.
According to police, two black male subjects exited the car and shot the man multiple times prior to fleeing in the same vehicle.
Police say at this time, detectives are working off the premise that this was a deliberate and targeted attack on the victim.
Detectives are on scene investigating. They are asking for anyone that may have seen or heard something to call the police department at 727-369-7804 or Pinellas County Crime Stoppers 1-800-873-8477.