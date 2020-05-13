Man charged with racing on highway after crash on I-275

CLEARWATER — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 34-year-old St. Petersburg man about 4:15 p.m. May 12 after a crash on northbound I-275 near Roosevelt Boulevard.
Mark Wayne Nettles was booked into the Pinellas County Jail about 5:07 p.m. and charged with racing on highway and reckless driving with property damage or injury. Bail was set at $300. He was released on surety bond at 9:14 p.m. the same day.
FHP did not identify Nettles in a press release about a crash that occurred about 2:30 p.m.; however, he was identified in the arrest affidavit and the jail charge report.
According to FHP’s media release, Nettles was driving a sedan-type vehicle, traveling northbound on I-275 near Roosevelt Boulevard. Troopers say he was racing another vehicle when he lost control of the sedan and collided with a van driven by an unidentified 49-year-old man from Tampa.
Nettles’ sedan overturned and collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by an unidentified 56-year-old man from South Pasadena. That man received minor injuries, FHP said.
FHP said after the impact, the van and SUV also overturned.
In the arrest affidavit, the trooper noted that Nettles was racing another vehicle at a high rate of speed.