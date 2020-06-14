Driver charged with DUI after pedestrian crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 20-year-old Clearwater man about 2:48 a.m. June 14 for driving under the influence after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Arcturas Avenue.
Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the scene around midnight and found a 35-year-old Largo man had been struck by a car as he was trying to cross the street.
Police say Ezequiel Primero Mezquite was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry westbound in the 1900 block of Gulf-to-Bay when he struck the victim, who was crossing outside of a crosswalk.
Mezquite, who showed signs of impairment, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana and booked in to the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $650.
The pedestrian was taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries. He later was transferred to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Police say his identity will not be released until family members can be notified.