Tampa police chief could face discipline after flashing badge during traffic stop

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could face discipline after she reacted to being pulled over by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy last month in a way she admitted “could be viewed as inappropriate.”
O’Connor and her husband were in a golf cart in Oldsmar the evening of Nov. 12 when the deputy pulled the vehicle over because it did not have a license plate on a public road. In a body-cam video from the deputy, O’Connor, who is in the passenger seat, asks the deputy, “Is your camera on?” The deputy responds that “it is,” and O’Connor continues, “I’m the police chief in Tampa.”
The deputy appears to recognize the chief, and she continues, “I’m hoping that you’ll just let us go tonight.”
O'Connor also shows the deputy her badge.
The deputy did let the couple go without a warning or ticket.
The body-cam video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JL9ZvJLHijg.
An internal review is underway. In a media alert, the Tampa Police Department said the chief has reached out to the Tampa Police Professional Standards Bureau asking to receive the same discipline that any officer would receive for similar conduct.
“It was poor judgment on our part to be driving a golf cart on a public roadway without the appropriate tags. This was the first time we had exited the golf-cart friendly community in which we own property with this vehicle, prompting the need for a license plate,” O’Connor said in a statement in the media alert.
“In hindsight, I realize how my handling of this matter could be viewed as inappropriate, but that was certainly not my intent. I knew my conversation was on video, and my motive was not to put the deputy in an uncomfortable position. I have personally called the Pinellas County Sheriff offering to pay for any potential citation.
“I have expressed great remorse to the Mayor, and I apologize to the residents of Tampa who have a reasonable expectation of better judgment from their chief of police.
“As someone who has dealt with, taken ownership of and grown from my past mistakes, I know that no one is above the law, including me."
The media release included the following statement from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor:
"We hold everyone accountable, no matter their position, and this behavior was unacceptable. Chief O'Connor will go through the due process and face appropriate discipline."
O’Connor became Tampa’s police chief in February, appointed by Castor. Keith O’Connor, her husband, who was behind the wheel of the golf cart, is a retired Tampa assistant chief.
Castor served as Tampa’s police chief from 2009 to 2015.