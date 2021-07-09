FEAST executive director accused of embezzling more than $92,000

PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested the former executive director of a Palm Harbor nonprofit about 8:11 a.m. July 6 after he was accused of embezzling more than $92,000 in donated funds.
Walter Arthur Anderson, 76, of Palm Harbor was booked into the county jail on one charge of felony scheme to defraud over $50,000. Bail was set at $100,000. He was released on surety bond at 2 p.m. July 6.
According to detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit, Anderson was executive director of FEAST from 2002 to about June 2020. FEAST is a non-profit business that serves needy families of north Pinellas County with food staples and assistance in finding special services.
Detectives say the new president of the organization found a bank account in the organization’s name. When Anderson was questioned about the account, detectives say he reportedly said he used the bank account for his own personal use and “reimbursed” himself for a loan he provided to the organization.
Investigators interviewed Anderson who reportedly admitted to using the FEAST account to pay for his own expenses. Detectives say Anderson paid for car repairs, paid off his credit cards, hired tree services, and paid for roof repairs to his home.