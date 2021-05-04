SEMINOLE — A 38-year-old St. Petersburg man died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 6 a.m. May 4 on Park Boulevard in Seminole.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was operating a motorcycle traveling eastbound in the outside lane on Park Boulevard approaching 84th Lane North in the at a high rate of speed. Another 38-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a pickup truck traveling westbound on Park Boulevard in the left turn lane at 84th Lane North.
Troopers say when the pickup truck made a left turn at the intersection, it was struck by the motorcycle, which separated into two pieces. The operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.