A woman died Oct. 5 when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross U.S. Highway 19 in a motorized wheelchair, the Tarpon Springs Police Department reported.
The incident occurred about 12:31 p.m. in the 40300 block of U.S. 19. A white Jeep was northbound and struck the victim, who was crossing west to east in an area not designated for crossing, according to police.
The victim was treated by bystanders and Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue and was being transported to AdventHealth of North Pinellas when she was pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m.
Tarpon Springs Police said it was determined that the white Jeep was obeying all traffic laws and there are no criminal charges in this case. Next of kin has not been located or notified, so the name of the victim is not being released.
An investigation is still ongoing anyone that may have information pertaining to this crash can contact Cpl. John Gibson at 727-938-2849.