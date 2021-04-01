CLEARWATER - The Clearwater Police Department is seeking information about a Tuesday night hit-and-run crash that left a 16-year-old bicyclist critically injured.
The crash occurred about 10:41 p.m. March 30 on Keene Road and Flagler Avenue.
Police say the bicyclist was crossing Keene Road in a crosswalk when he was struck by what is thought to be a four-door black sedan that had been traveling east on Flagler Avenue. The vehicle then then left the scene.
The bicyclist was taken to All Children's Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. He was listed in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information on the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.