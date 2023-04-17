ST. PETERSBURG — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting April 8 at the Sundial shopping center in St. Petersburg.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot at the shopping center on 2nd Avenue North around 11 p.m. They found a 13-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Detectives determined that Deshayne McCullough had shot the victim after a verbal argument and fled. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
McCullough, of St. Petersburg, was arrested April 13 and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm.