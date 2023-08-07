SEMINOLE — A second woman has been arrested in connection with a July 29 hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a St. Petersburg man.
The Seminole Police Department said officers responded to a crash in the 11700 block of 66th Street about 3:05 a.m. July 29 where a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as William Christopher Rothey, 37, of St. Petersburg.
Rothey was southbound on 66th Street, riding along the paved shoulder and out of the curb lane. Police said a vehicle also traveling south on 66th left the curb lane and struck the bicycle and failed to stop and render aid.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies located the vehicle abandoned in the Publix parking lot at 7333 Park Blvd. and identified the driver as Anaya Elisia Millan, 26, of Seminole. The next day, Milan turned herself in to the Pinellas County Jail.
The continuing investigation has led to the arrest of Nicole Veras Ventura, 24. Police said Ventura was a passenger in the car involved in the accident, failed to call 911 or provide aid at the scene of the crash and subsequently fled the scene in the vehicle along with Millan. Ventura assisted Millan in disposing of the vehicle used in the hit-and-run incident by dropping it off at a local establishment, police said.
Ventura was questioned by investigators and provided a statement prior to the arrest.
Investigators also determined Ventura used her own vehicle to transport Millan after the incident. Police said that despite being provided with court information to attend a hearing, Ventura failed to appear.
Millan, who police say was the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death.