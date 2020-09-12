Pinellas detectives charge Crystal Beach man with attempted murder

CRYSTAL BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 28-year-old Crystal Beach man just after midnight Sept. 12 after he reportedly shot his brother.
Alexander Michael Paulk, aka Alexander Weisner, was booked into the county jail and charged with second degree attempted murder.
Deputies responded to a residence on Avery Avenue about 12:02 a.m. after several residents reported hearing a gunshot. When deputies arrived, they found Ralph Edward ‘Eddie’ Paulk III, 36, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives with the Robbery & Homicide Unit say there was a domestic argument upstairs at a residence between the victim and his brother, Alexander.
According to detectives, the argument continued with both brothers coming outside and downstairs to the landing area of the staircase. As they were arguing, they were joined by their father, Ralph Edward Paulk Jr., 61.
Detectives say during the argument, Alexander Paulk reportedly said he had something for his brother and produced a handgun. Alexander fired one round into his brother’s lower abdomen.
Detectives say Alexander immediately left the scene on foot but returned a short time later. When interviewed by detectives, Alexander claimed to not know about the incident.
The victim was transported to a local trauma center and remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.