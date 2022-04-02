PINELLAS PARK — An 81-year-old Pinellas Park man is in critical condition at a local hospital after suffering serious injuries in a April 1 motor scooter crash that occurred about 2:35 p.m. on 70th Avenue at 44th Street North in Pinellas Park.
According to Pinellas Park police, James Wood was traveling east on 70th Avenue approaching 44th Street North on a 2022 motor scooter. A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus was stopped at a local bus stop.
Police say Woods was unable to slow down and laid down his motor scooter, causing it to slide on the roadway. He did not collide with the bus.