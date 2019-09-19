Former School Guardian accused of pawning firearm, equipment

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former School Guardian Sept. 18 after they found out he had pawned a gun and other equipment he was issued for his job to protect students.
Erick Brandon Russell, 37, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on five counts of false verification of ownership. Bail was set at $25,000.
Detectives say deputies arrested Russell Sept. 5 for domestic battery and false imprisonment. At that time, deputies learned Russell worked a School Guardian and collected his issued equipment provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The equipment included a Glock 17 9mm handgun with two magazines, a Body Armor vest, and additional items that were issued for the sole purpose of performing the duties of a School Guardian.
Through the investigation, detectives learned that Russell had previously pawned his issued firearm, magazines and vest, on multiple occasions, at Value Pawn, 29661 US 19 North in Clearwater.
Detectives were able to confirm that Russell had pawned his issued firearm on July 3 for $200 and on July 17 for $60. Russell pawned two issued Glock 17 9mm magazines on July 2 for $10, and on Aug. 1 for $15. Russell also pawned his issued Body Armor vest on July 26 for $200. Detectives say Russell would then re-purchase the pawned items on later dates.
Detectives interviewed Russell about 5:35 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo. During the interview, Russell reportedly admitted to pawning the issued firearm and equipment because he needed gas money.