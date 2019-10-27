Police charge 25-year-old with battery on law enforcement officer

CLEARWATER — Police charged a 25-year-old Clearwater transient with multiple charges Oct. 26 after he reportedly attacked a police officer while being taken into custody.
Robert J. Phillips was booked into the Pinellas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. on two counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and depriving an officer with means of communication. Bail was set at $37,000.
Clearwater police responded to a suspicious person call late Saturday afternoon because Phillips was walking along a seawall in Island Estates. Officers say Phillips was reportedly walking behind some condominiums and tampering with private property.
Police say when an officer approached Phillips, he resisted and reached for the officer’s gun as they tumbled to the ground. Phillips reportedly punched the officer in the face multiple times, but the officer was able to maintain control of his weapon.
Phillips fled but was caught by other officers. He was taken to the police station where he reportedly caused hundreds of dollars in damages to an interview room.
The officer that was punched was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he was treated and released.